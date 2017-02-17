Two-time Olympian bringing sled hockey to Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo area native, Adam Page, is teaching sled hockey to all at Canalside on Sunday. It’s through the Sled Hockey Foundation.

Page, from Lancaster, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and has been on Team USA’s Sled Hockey team since he was fifteen.

“You always try to work,” said Page. “Either at the gym, on the ice, all by yourself – you put a 100% in.”

Born with spina bifida, the lifelong Sabres fan says he picked up sled hockey when he was six years old, learning about the sport through a flyer hanging at his doctor’s office.

“We’re hockey players,” said Page. “We definitely don’t have our disability out there on the ice because when we’re in the sled; we’re all equal.”

Page says he hopes by bringing the adaptive sport to Canalside will show people, especially those with disabilities, that being a part of hockey is possible.

“I am at that age where I want to start giving back,” said Page. “[Sled Hockey has] It’s given me so much that I want to see other kids have that opportunity.”

For more information about Sunday’s event at Canalside, click here.

