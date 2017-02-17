UFC 210 fighters stop by News 4

Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson will battle for the Light Heavyweight championship in April at KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In less than two months professional mixed martial arts will return to Buffalo, in the first fight since 1995. Last year the state of New York lifted its ban on MMA.

UFC 210 is scheduled for April 8th at KeyBank center with a main even fight between Daniel Cormeir and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson to determine the Light Heavyweight championship. Cormier is the current title holder while Johnson is ranked #1 in the weight class. The two seemed to get along during a visit to News 4, but all bets are off come fight night.

“We are cool, we are cordial. He is never coming to my house for the family bar-b-que but, it is all good,” Johnson said with a laugh. “He is a good guy, we don’t have to hate each other now. On April 8th that is when we have to not like each other for about 30 minutes.

“I have to fight smart, I have to fight hard and do everything I am good at,” Cormier said. “The biggest thing is to not get hit very much because he is a knockout fighter. With one punch he can end the night so I need to be very careful but, fight my fight.”

Tickest have gone on sale for the event.

