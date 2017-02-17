WNY Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon taking place Saturday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Departments of Health and Emergency Services are working with a number of local animal shelters and rescues for WNY Furtastic Pet Adopt-A-Thon.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 to help dogs and cats find loving homes.

“The collaborative event’s goal is to find new families to adopt a substantial number of animals in one day,” the Erie County Department of Health said in a statement.

At the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., behavior experts, trainers, pet-themed vendors, groomers and food trucks will be on hand.

Every pet that is adopted will receive a free microchip, food and registration.

The Adopt-a-Thon will take place at the Erie County Emergency Services Training and Operations Center at 3359 Broadway near Union Rd. in Cheektowaga.