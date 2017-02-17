WNY Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon taking place Saturday

(Photos of two dogs from Open Arms Rescue of WNY that will be up for adoption, courtesy of the Erie County Department of Health)
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Departments of Health and Emergency Services are working with a number of local animal shelters and rescues for WNY Furtastic Pet Adopt-A-Thon.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 to help dogs and cats find loving homes.

“The collaborative event’s goal is to find new families to adopt a substantial number of animals in one day,” the Erie County Department of Health said in a statement.

At the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., behavior experts, trainers, pet-themed vendors, groomers and food trucks will be on hand.

Every pet that is adopted will receive a free microchip, food and registration.

The Adopt-a-Thon will take place at the Erie County Emergency Services Training and Operations Center at 3359 Broadway near Union Rd. in Cheektowaga.

