Local mother pleads for people to come forward over son’s murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo mother continues to grieve over the death of her 25 year-old son. Police say Alvin McDowell was the second homicide of the new year, his case remains unsolved.

Police say they don’t have any suspects and they’re looking for any possible lead. This case is just one of eight unsolved homicides in the city for 2017.

“I’m just praying and keeping it in God’s hands and hopefully that someone comes forward. My son was a jokester, funny, laughing, wasn’t hateful, wasn’t harmful to anyone, he would give you the shirt off his back,” said Lucrecia Watkins, McDowell’s mother.

McDowell was shot and killed in the early hours on New Year’s day, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

“Apparently from what I’m hearing, he was at another party for New Years and he went down to the town gardens where he grew up, he knew everybody and he was too drunk they said to drive home. He didn’t get out of the car, he eventually pulled up to over to where he was staying and he fell asleep in the car,” said Watkins.

Buffalo detectives say McDowell was shot multiple times while he lay asleep in the car. He’s one of three people killed on January 1.

Buffalo’s homicide squad says they’re looking for any tips that will lead them to McDowell’s killer.

Watkins has been going around town posting flyers about McDowell in hopes that somebody will come forward. Watkins and detectives both believe people aren’t coming forward for fear of retaliation.

“People are scared for their families, they’re scared to come forward and say things because they don’t want their families to be involved in anything,” said Watkins.

Watkins says she believes there’s somebody out there that knows who did this to her only son.

“If you love him, if he was your friend or you call him your man, your ace, your buddy, somebody seen something and somebody heard something,” said Watkins.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Buffalo Police is offering a $1,500 reward.