BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Ashley and Krupp Street at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police spokesperson Mike DeGeorge tells News 4 that a male was struck by gunfire and his injuries appear to be “serious in nature.”

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.