Buffalo Police officers pull man to safety from burning car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after being pulled from a burning vehicle.

Police say two cars hit head-on and then crashed into a third vehicle at the corner of Goodyear and East Ferry just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

One of the cars caught on fire with an unconscious passenger inside. Three officers pulled the 20-year-old man out. He is in serious condition at ECMC.

Police say two people from the other vehicles fled on foot leaving the one passenger behind.

Buffalo Police say the investigation is ongoing.