Interrogator speaks about the hunt for Saddam Hussein

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In 2003, U.S. Forces invaded Iraq and Saddam Hussein was on the run and nowhere to be found. The army was looking for an interrogator to join a special team ordered to find the former Iraqi dictator. That man was Staff Sergeant Eric Maddox.

Maddox is now sharing his interrogation techniques around the world. In a recent stop in Buffalo, he sat down with News 4.

He said, “You can never prepare to go on the hunt, to go on the mission and the 5- month manhunt to track down Saddam.”

The journey to track down the most wanted dictator in the world, was an unexpected one for Maddox. He started as a Chinese- mandarin linguist with no intention of ever going to war.

He said, “I was called up three months into the war. I joined a Delta Force team in Tikirt,Iraq.”

His main job was to interrogate people to find insurgent fighters in the area. He said, “The more I was able to get these prisoners to open up, the more we unraveled the chain of command.”

He quickly found the key to hunting Saddam: Change the way interrogations were handled. He said, “Back then, it was supposed to be a zero- sum game. Of confrontation and fear. My interrogations, my 2700 interrogations are not about that.”

Maddox’s strategy: Focuses on negotiation and compromise and getting his prisoners to open up. He said, “My prisoners were not going to talk to me with the old strategy. I just had to figure out how to keep them talking.”

After months of questioning Saddam’s inner circle- Maddox directed all of his attention just one man: A former body guard: Muhammad Ibrahim. He said, “I never thought we were actually going to find Saddam.”

“We said we don’t know where Saddam is, but what if we could find the guy that could take us.” So every day and every night his team went house to house doing interrogations.

And on the very last day of his tour: They finally came face-to-face with Ibrahim. He said, “It takes courage. I admire him. Your’e willing to stand up to the United States.It’s a pretty powerful force.” He knew time was running out to get answers.

He said, “Before my flight left, I had two hours, to talk with him. And it took 90-minutes and he broke and he said, “I’ll take you.”

But Maddox had to go. His tour was up. Maddox left back to the U.S. but Ibrahim led special agents to an underground bunker near Hussein’s home town.”

Maddox said, “He was digging up the hole. They dug up the hole and the found the rope. The rope was connceted to a lid. They lifted the lid, and there he was, Saddam.”

He’s often asked whether he minds not being the one to physically capture Hussein. But to him, by then his job was done. But what he leaves behind is more important.

He said, “I hope that i’m known as the man who transformed interrogations for the military. That’s what I know my legacy is. 5 second legacy? I’m the guy that found Saddam Hussein.”

To learn more about Eric Maddox or to buy his book, “Mission Black List #1,” head to his website here.