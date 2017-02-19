Police substations coming to Canalside and Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City leaders in Buffalo want to make some popular destinations safer this summer.

New police substations will be installed at Canalside and by the Broadway Market this year.

The Canalside substation has been in the works for about six months now. Mayor Byron Brown made the announcement Friday at the State of the City address. The exact location for the Canalside substation hasn’t been determined yet.

Buffalo Police had a full plate at Canalside this past summer. A packed T-Pain concert drew 25,000 people. Fans climbed signs and rushed the concert area. There were also issues during the fireworks for the Fourth of July.

“Anytime you have an increased presence it minimizes and reduces the number of incidents that might occur here,” said Sam Hoyt, Regional President of Empire State Development.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation says they will be paying for the substation. It will also be a visitor’s center with permanent bathrooms.

“Making sure our people, our guests have an enjoyable experience is a top priority, but making sure that our guests and our customers are safe and secure is our number one priority,” said Hoyt.

On the other side of the city, a substation will be added on the east side, at the Broadway Market.

“I though it was just a wonderful, wonderful surprise. It was one of the requests we had to the Mayor,” said Bradford Watts, board member of Fillmore Forward.

Neighbors say there was a substation in that area years ago and they’ve been pushing hard to get one back for months.

Mayor Brown says the substations are being added to areas that need a greater police presence.

Some residents say it will strengthen relations between the police and the community.

“I think it’s part of the solution, it doesn’t solve all of the things. Knowing your officers, the officers knowing the community and I think that’s really what’s needed,” said Watts.

Construction is expected to start on the substations sometime this year.