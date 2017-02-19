Two men attacked by group near Elmwood and Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and a good samaritan who tried to help him, were injured during an assault this weekend.

Buffalo Police say at least four men jumped a man around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, near Elmwood Ave. and Allen St.

Officers tell News 4 a passerby tried to step in to help but was also assaulted by the suspects.

Police say the two men were injured but not seriously. The good samaritan did end up going to a Niagara County Hospital.

Police tell News 4 they are making progress with leads. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call or text the confidential tipcall line at (716) 847-2255.