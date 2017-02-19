Views from space: How NASA studies snow pack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —Although snow doesn’t always seem helpful, especially while you’re driving in it, it is crucial to keeping our fresh water supply thriving. That’s why NASA has been monitoring the snow on the ground for many many decades.Scientist for NASA, Mike Rodell, told News 4, “Snow pack is one of the most important sources of water for the world. 1/6th of the world’s population depends on snow as a primary source of water.”

Right now, NASA tracks the difference in snow pack from month to month and year to year. They do this using the GOES-16, a stationary satellite. Rodell shared some information about the particular satellite. He said, “They are looking down at one particular location on earth and they are at a very high orbit, about 36,000 square kilometers. Something like 20,000 miles above the earth.”

One major change they have noticed is across the state of California.He said, “Out west in the Sierra Nevada’s, two years ago they only had about a 1/4 of their normal snow pack. This year they have about 180%. Which is the most we’ve seen there in about 20 years.”

That will be beyond valuable for the state to try and recover from the drought issues they’ve had. But that doesn’t mean they are in the clear just yet…Rodell said,”It’s actually going to take a few more years of above average precipitation to fill up their ground water, which is one of the primary resources farmers use to irrigate their crops.”

In order to get a more accurate estimate of how much more snow is needed they need new tools.Unfortunately these tools don’t exist quite yet, but research is being done so that they soon will.Rodell told News 4 about the research being done right now. He said, “Right now, as we speak, there is a field experiment going on in Colorado called Snow-X. They are going to be testing new sensors that will measure snow depth and the amount of water stored in the snow pack.”

They hope that these sensors will eventually be put on satellites so they are not only useful for monitoring snow depth here on Earth but also on other planets or moons in the solar system.