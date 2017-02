ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters in the Town of Batavia responded to an unusual call over the weekend.

A crew was dispatched to Brookville Road around 5 p.m. Sunday where a pet Parrot was stuck in a tree. The Parrot, named Champ, had only flown twice and was reported to be stuck in the tree for over three hours.

The Town of Batavia Ladder 25 crew helped rescue Champ who was said to be “exhausted but unharmed.”