EC Democratic chairman: Mayor Brown in a ‘very strong’ position for re-election



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who announced Monday that he will seek a fourth term, will likely have a challenger in the Democratic primary in September.

City Comptroller Mark Schroeder, a South Buffalo Democrat, is eyeing the top job and plans to announce his candidacy next month.

Erie County Democratic chairman Jeremy Zellner — who’s supporting Brown’s re-election — says he’s had discussions with Schroeder.

“We made it pretty clear that we think the mayor is doing a great job and it would be a hell of an uphill battle to take him on in a primary or a general election,” said Zellner.

Zellner, who called Schroeder a “great public servant,” says he hasn’t tried to discourage him from running.

“Part of the beauty with Mark Schroder is that nobody tells him what to do,” Zellner said.

“He takes my advice, but he’s certainly is going to do what he wants to do and what he thinks is best for the City of Buffalo,” he added.

During an interview a few weeks ago, Schroeder said that it’s time for a “street mayor.”

“A mayor who spends less time on the second floor of City Hall and more time on the streets and in the neighborhoods,” Schroeder said.

For his part, Mayor Brown said this month that he’s hearing from people excited about where the city is headed, and that he’ll continue to build on new development the city has been experiencing.

“The medical campus and the waterfront are amazing engines of opportunity for job creation for people living all across the City of Buffalo,” Brown said.

Zellner said that Brown and Schroeder will have an opportunity to make a case for the Democratic Party’s endorsement when the executive committee conducts interviews.

“We think that the mayor is in a strong position for re-election. I’m not hearing a whole lot of people who do not want to support him on our executive committee,” Zellner said.