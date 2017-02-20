Former US ambassador cites UB study on crime and immigration on CNN

(Still image of Azita Raji on CNN, courtesy of CNN Politics on Twitter)
NEW YORK (WIVB) — A former U.S. ambassador to Sweden appeared on CNN, where she cited a University at Buffalo study on crime and immigration.

Azita Raji, citing the study, said there is “absolutely no link” between immigration and crime in Sweden. Raji spoke with host Chris Cuomo.

Her appearance on CNN came after Pres. Donald Trump spoke of Sweden. The President claimed that after Sweden took in large numbers of immigrants, they began experiencing “problems like they never thought possible.”

“It’s partly true,” Raji said. “The crime rate has not skyrocketed…We need to use the facts that are available. There’s absolutely no data to support that,” Raji said of Trump’s statement.

See more of what Raji said below:

