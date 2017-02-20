Future leaders reflect on presidents of the past

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — President’s Day is a day centered around both former and current leaders. The leaders of tomorrow – kids – are weighing in, telling us what they know about the Commander in Chief.

“It’s pretty exciting to know that the presidents came before other ones,” says Estelle, a second grader at Smallwood Elementary School.

She’s among the students who are learning about the presidents around the time of holiday. They’re doing worksheets filled with fun facts focusing on presidents like Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. The work is helping with sentence formations – combing history with ELA.

“I like history,” said Rebekah Combs, a second grade student who dreams of being Madam President one day.

When asked why she thinks she’s a good candidate, Combs answered – “I treat everyone nicely.”

It’ll be a while until seeing the second grader topping a ticket — she won’t be eligible to run until the 2044 election.

In the meantime, she’s like most of her classmates – curious to learn about the presidents.

“The first president was George Washington,” said Malcolm Ransom, one of the students.

“He had a set of ivory teeth,” said Molly Lupini, another classmate. “And he put white powder in his hair.”

The students are learning about the leader’s duties.

“He protects the world and makes sure no one gets hurt,” said Lupini.

The students feel the president is probably pretty busy.

“He needs to just stay in the White House,” said Ransom. “He needs to write the rules and do paperwork.”

These second graders will have a say in who is president in about 10 years. The first presidential election they can cast ballots in is the 2028 election.