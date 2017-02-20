Jewish Community Center in Amherst evacuated after bomb threat

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jewish Community Center in Amherst was forced to evacuate after a bomb threat Monday.

Buffalo’s Jewish Community Center was evacuated too as a precaution. Dogs are checking that location as a precautionary measure.

In January, CNN says 48 Jewish centers in the United States and Canada received bomb threats — nearly 60 of them. The FBI and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are “investigating possible civil rights violations in connections with threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country,” the FBI said in a statement, according to CNN.

News 4 will have more details as soon as they become available.

