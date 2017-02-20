Man in critical condition after Lewiston stabbing; suspect charged

By Published: Updated:
LEWISTON POLICE DEPARTMENT GFX, WEB TAG, Cuffs, Siren, Badge

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was found stabbed in Lewiston and the suspect has been charged.

Early Monday morning, Evan Stafford, 27, was found lying in a driveway on Indian Hill Rd., according to Lewiston police.

Police approached him, and they say he had “numerous lacerations to his torso.”

Medical personnel began to tend to Stafford, and as they did, police say the suspect, Raymond Printup, 27, came out of the nearby woods.

Printup surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, they say.

Stafford was hospitalized. Police say he was in critical condition at ECMC.

Printup was arraigned on a charge of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s