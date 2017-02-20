Man in critical condition after Lewiston stabbing; suspect charged

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was found stabbed in Lewiston and the suspect has been charged.

Early Monday morning, Evan Stafford, 27, was found lying in a driveway on Indian Hill Rd., according to Lewiston police.

Police approached him, and they say he had “numerous lacerations to his torso.”

Medical personnel began to tend to Stafford, and as they did, police say the suspect, Raymond Printup, 27, came out of the nearby woods.

Printup surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, they say.

Stafford was hospitalized. Police say he was in critical condition at ECMC.

Printup was arraigned on a charge of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000.