Mayor Byron Brown expected to announce re-election bid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ll be watching today as Mayor Byron Brown announces his intentions to run for fourth term. Sources close to the mayor tell News 4 the announcement will come late this afternoon.

His announcement comes just days after the mayor delivered his state of the city address. Mayor Brown highlighted a number of initiatives ranging from economic development to job creation. He said there will be no hike in the residential and commercial property tax rate for a 12th straight year.

“We are still a city of dreamers, innovators and strivers, and we’re becoming a stronger and more inclusive Buffalo,” he added.

The mayor faces opposition in the Democratic Party primary from City Comptroller Mark Schroeder. News 4 spoke with Schroeder earlier this month. He plans to officially announce his candidacy March 5.

“I’m very, very confident. I know that this is going to be a difficult race. I know I’m going to have to do everything right,” said Schroeder, a Democrat from South Buffalo.

 

 

 

