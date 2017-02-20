Police: Drunk driver crashes into police vehicle amid separate DWI investigation

By Published: Updated:
(L-R: Scott Miller and Dorothy Mix)
(L-R: Scott Miller and Dorothy Mix)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police say a drunk driver smashed into one of their vehicles.

On Thursday night, officers stopped a vehicle they say was moving without its headlights on. When they interviewed the driver, police say they noticed she had glassy eyes. In addition to that, they say they could smell alcohol.

West Seneca resident Dorothy Mix was then arrested on a charge of DWI. She was allegedly more than twice the legal limit for alcohol.

During that investigation, officers say they heard squealing tires behind them. At that moment, they looked and saw a car skidding toward them, they say.

Officers were two cars ahead when the vehicle crashed into the back of one of their SUVs. Just moments before, the officers were getting equipment from the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as West Seneca resident Scott Miller, told officers that he had his “fair share” of beers, they say.

After police tested him for alcohol, Miller was charged with DWI, speeding and violating the ‘Move Over’ law.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s