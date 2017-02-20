Police: Drunk driver crashes into police vehicle amid separate DWI investigation

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police say a drunk driver smashed into one of their vehicles.

On Thursday night, officers stopped a vehicle they say was moving without its headlights on. When they interviewed the driver, police say they noticed she had glassy eyes. In addition to that, they say they could smell alcohol.

West Seneca resident Dorothy Mix was then arrested on a charge of DWI. She was allegedly more than twice the legal limit for alcohol.

During that investigation, officers say they heard squealing tires behind them. At that moment, they looked and saw a car skidding toward them, they say.

Officers were two cars ahead when the vehicle crashed into the back of one of their SUVs. Just moments before, the officers were getting equipment from the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as West Seneca resident Scott Miller, told officers that he had his “fair share” of beers, they say.

After police tested him for alcohol, Miller was charged with DWI, speeding and violating the ‘Move Over’ law.