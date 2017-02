HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Hamburg are looking for help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Officials believe Riley McCoy chose to leave home on foot. She was last seen at home around 11 p.m. Friday night.

She is described as 5’3″ and 140 lbs. McCoy has long, red, dyed hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at (716) 649-3800 ext. 0.