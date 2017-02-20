Presidents Day 2017: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Presidents Day is celebrated every year on the third Monday of February. The federal holiday is officially known as George Washington’s Birthday, but has become widely known as President’s Day.
Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed, on Presidents’ Day:
- Banks: Most closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Malls: Open regular hours
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transit: See below for service changes
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- Schools: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Closed
This story was originally published by WWLP, a Nexstar contributing station.