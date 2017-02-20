Presidents Day 2017: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Presidents Day is celebrated every year on the third Monday of February. The federal holiday is officially known as George Washington’s Birthday, but has become widely known as President’s Day.

Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed, on Presidents’ Day:

Banks: Most closed

Federal Offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Malls: Open regular hours

Municipal Offices: Closed

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

Public Transit: See below for service changes

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Restaurants: Open

Retail Stores: Open

Schools: Closed

State Offices: Closed

Stock Market: Closed

This story was originally published by WWLP, a Nexstar contributing station.