Video: St. Joe’s/Canisius Advance to Cup Final

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The stage is set for next Monday’s Niagara Cup final. Top-seeded St. Joe’s beat St. Francis 9-0 to advance to the championship game. The Marauders have won three of the last four Niagara Cups. Canisius won the other semifinal game. The Crusaders and Bishop Timon were tied 1-1 in the 3rd period when Canisius’ Joe Cooley netted the game-winning goal. St. Joe’s will play Canisius for the Niagara Cup next Monday.
