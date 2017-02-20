WNYers head to Delaware Park to enjoy mild mid-winter weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A lot of people in Western New York have Monday off school and work for Presidents’ Day, and many of them took advantage of the time – and the mild mid- winter weather – to head to Delaware Park for some fresh air.

Considering it’s the middle of February, there were quite a few people in the park Monday, walking and running laps, and even getting a few rounds of golf in as they soaked up the sunshine.

A lot of the park goers told News 4, for this time of year, you couldn’t ask for nicer weather.

“Beautiful. I’ll take it,” said Jim Dzaidkowicz, as he was walking in the park. “This time of year, I’ll take it!”

“I love Buffalo. I love this park. I don’t care what the weather is, but today is exceptional,” said another walker, Beatrice Manzella. “I was just thinking that as I came over here, ‘Oh my God, it’s gorgeous out!’ And you know I can tell by the number of people that are here, because I’m here every day. When it’s cold and wintery, you don’t see too many people.”

“Spring is in the air!” she added.

Joggers in the park said the mild weather made it easier for them to get outside to get some exercise. “It’s much better than having to go to the gym every day, you know,” Buffalo resident Deana Sikora said. “Get the fresh air. It’s the best thing for you.”

If you like Monday’s weather, you’ll love the next few days. Our News 4 Meteorologists are forecasting an even bigger warm up ahead.

But, we also know Buffalo weather can be a wild roller coaster, and there are still months ahead when we could see winter weather make a return.

It’s best to take advantage of the beautiful mid-winter weather while you can.