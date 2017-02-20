Woman charged after allegedly lying to authorities about crash

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Alecia Kaus)
(Photo: Alecia Kaus)

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Perry woman has been charged related to a crash from last June.

Nicole Sullivan, 31, allegedly gave false information to authorities following an accident on Fargo Rd. in the Town of Stafford.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Sullivan told them an unknown driver got out of the vehicle and ran north on Fargo Rd. Authorities say she was actually the driver.

Sullivan faces seven charges, including aggravated unlicensed operation, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, falsely reporting an incident and failure to notify the DMV of an address change.

(Photo: Alecia Kaus)
(Photo: Alecia Kaus)
(Photo: Alecia Kaus)
(Photo: Alecia Kaus)

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s