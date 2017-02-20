Woman charged after allegedly lying to authorities about crash

Related Coverage Woman allegedly lies to deputies about runaway driver following crash

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Perry woman has been charged related to a crash from last June.

Nicole Sullivan, 31, allegedly gave false information to authorities following an accident on Fargo Rd. in the Town of Stafford.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Sullivan told them an unknown driver got out of the vehicle and ran north on Fargo Rd. Authorities say she was actually the driver.

Sullivan faces seven charges, including aggravated unlicensed operation, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, falsely reporting an incident and failure to notify the DMV of an address change.