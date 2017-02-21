Case of badly burned toddler to go to grand jury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case of a toddler who was badly burned in July will go to a grand jury.

Leah Lee was burned on 16 percent of her body, her mother, Indaysha Chambers said. The burns were on her head, back and neck.

Chambers said she believes Lee’s stepmother was to blame for the burns, which she says occurred as she was giving Lee a bath.

On Tuesday, Lee’s stepmother Natajua Lee waived her right to a felony hearing.

Lee’s father appeared in court, but would not comment on the case.

