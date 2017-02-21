FBI investigating bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was business as usual at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo just one day after the Amherst location received a bomb threat.

“We were not surprised at all that we got the call. It was not a shocker,” said Executive Director Richard Zakalik.

“We’ve put things in place over the last couple of years. I’m confident that our building is secure and our members are secure,” he added.

A wave of threats against Jewish community centers across the country have many on edge.

The community center in Amherst and a location in Buffalo were briefly evacuated Monday after a threat was phoned in.

No devices or bombs were found and the all clear was given.

On Monday, bomb threats were called in at Jewish community centers in 11 cities across the nation, including the Amherst location.

“We will look into those to determine if we can, who’s behind them and we will work to hold those individuals responsible,” said Adam Cohen, special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI division.

President Donald Trump spoke out against the wave of threats on Tuesday.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil” said Mr. Trump.

Richard Zakalik says the local community centers have security measures already in place.

“It’s being careful, being cautious about the safety of our members and our kids and visitors,” Zakalik said.

The Buffalo FBI’s Adam Cohen says every threat of this nature should be taken seriously.

“The biggest concern would be that people become complacent upon receiving them, and I think it’s important that individuals continue to take them seriously and react appropriately,” he said.