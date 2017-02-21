FBI offering up to $30,000 for information on suspected bank robbers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FBI is offering an up to $30,000 reward to catch two suspected bank robbers.

Authorities say they stole almost $80,000 from an Evans Bank in the Town of Tonawanda last year.

The FBI says the men pointed BB guns at customers and employees, and forced their way into the vault during the robbery in January of 2016.

Waqar Ghumman, 28, has two other bank robbery convictions on his record. Mohsin Zamir, 31, was allegedly his accomplice.

After the robbery, authorities say they tracked them to a motel and recovered $74,000 that was stolen from a bank. The suspects had fled.

The Buffalo FBI office can be reached at (716) 856-7800.