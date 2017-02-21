FBI offering up to $30,000 for information on suspected bank robbers

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
suspects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FBI is offering an up to $30,000 reward to catch two suspected bank robbers.

Authorities say they stole almost $80,000 from an Evans Bank in the Town of Tonawanda last year.

The FBI says the men pointed BB guns at customers and employees, and forced their way into the vault during the robbery in January of 2016.

Waqar Ghumman, 28, has two other bank robbery convictions on his record. Mohsin Zamir, 31, was allegedly his accomplice.

After the robbery, authorities say they tracked them to a motel and recovered $74,000 that was stolen from a bank. The suspects had fled.

The Buffalo FBI office can be reached at (716) 856-7800.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s