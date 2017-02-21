Former UB maintenance supervisor admits to taking bribes

Related Coverage Retired UB maintenance supervisor accused of bribe receiving, conspiracy

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former maintenance supervisor at the University at Buffalo pleaded guilty to receiving bribes for a painting contract.

Dean Yerry admitted to receiving kickbacks in exchange for a $1 million contract to paint multiple dorms on the Amherst campus.

Some of the deals took place in bathrooms and vehicles on campus in an attempt to stay out of sight.

As part of a plea deal, Yerry could be sentenced to one year in jail and face $40,000 in fines. Officials say he will likely receive probation.

He will be sentenced on May 2.