Former UB maintenance supervisor admits to taking bribes

By Published: Updated:
gavel court crime

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former maintenance supervisor at the University at Buffalo pleaded guilty to receiving bribes for a painting contract.

Dean Yerry admitted to receiving kickbacks in exchange for a $1 million contract to paint multiple dorms on the Amherst campus.

Some of the deals took place in bathrooms and vehicles on campus in an attempt to stay out of sight.

As part of a plea deal, Yerry could be sentenced to one year in jail and face $40,000 in fines. Officials say he will likely receive probation.

He will be sentenced on May 2.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s