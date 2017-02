DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kidz Bop Kids will perform at Darien Lake on July 22.

The 3 p.m. show is part of the Best Time Ever Tour.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. They can be bought for either $35 or $45.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.