LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since 2005, a Lancaster golf course is open in February.

Buffalo Tournament Club Golf Course, which is located at 6432 Genesee St., will be open through Friday, Feb. 24.

Riding carts will be allowed on the fairways.

To make tee times, call the pro shop at 681-4653 or go to btcgolf.com.