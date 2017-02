ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora man has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with manslaughter.

Jake Klocek, 20, is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say that Klocek recklessly caused the death of Anthony King, 19, in Elma. King was shot, prosecutors say.

At the time, Klocek was also 19.

Klocek pleaded not guilty and remains free on $50,000 bail.

If he is convicted, he could spend a maximum indeterminate sentence of 5-15 years in jail.