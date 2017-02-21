Nexstar Media Group names Dominic Mancuso Vice President and General Manager of WIVB, WNLO and WIVB.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. and IRVING, Texas — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that Dominic Mancuso has been appointed to Vice President and General Manager of WIVB-TV (CBS), WNLO-TV (CW) and associated digital services, including WIVB.com serving Buffalo, NY (DMA #53). He will assume his new responsibilities immediately and report to Theresa Underwood, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Mr. Mancuso brings to his new role at Nexstar over three decades of broadcasting experience with expertise in station and sales management, local content development, and strategic planning across multiple media platforms. He most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of WOIO-TV (CBS) and WUAB-TV (MyNet) in Cleveland, OH (DMA #19) where he expanded the stations’ local news programming, implemented innovative content strategies and launched unique digital concepts that resulted in expanded audience reach and community engagement. In addition, he was responsible for negotiating broadcast rights and content partnerships with marquee local and professional sports franchises, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and the AHL Cleveland Monsters. Importantly, he led a complete re-branding of WOIO-TV / WUAB-TV and refocused the news programming of both stations to better address the needs and interests of the local community, resulting in new local client relationships and increased station profitability.

Prior to his tenure in Cleveland, he served as a General Manager of WZTV-TV (FOX), WUXP-TV (MyNet) and WNAB-TV (CW) in Nashville, TN (DMA #29), where he improved news ratings, increased local sports offerings and led teams that delivered effective marketing solutions that drove increased market share and new local direct advertising partnerships. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Programming and Promotions at WFLD-TV (Fox) and WPWR (MyNet) in Chicago, IL (DMA #3).

Mr. Mancuso’s broadcast career started as an Account Executive at WGN-TV in Chicago, where he was consistently promoted to serve in various sales management roles of increased responsibility before rising to the rank of Station Manager. Throughout his 18-year tenure at WGN-TV, he experienced tremendous success in enhancing on-air / on-line promotions, producing unique local content offerings, expanding local sports and delivering effective marketing solutions that led to revenue share growth under his leadership.

Commenting on the appointment, Theresa Underwood stated, “Throughout his career, Dominic has demonstrated a results-oriented, entrepreneurial approach to the business of broadcasting and sales management. He brings to his new role a long term record of transforming operations and achieving outstanding revenue results and market share growth. He has a deep understanding of critical functions focused on exclusive local content development for our viewers and digital users, as well as effective multi-platform marketing opportunities for our clients. In addition, he has a record of building successful sales teams that have established enduring partnerships with local and national advertisers and sports franchises. We are confident in Dominic’s ability to successfully lead our Buffalo operations and look forward to his contributions as we continue to enhance the effectiveness and value of our broadcast, digital and mobile services for local viewers and advertisers across Western New York.”

Commenting on his new position, Dominic Mancuso said, “I am excited to take on this new opportunity at Nexstar and will leverage the management, sales and programming experience built over my career to generate results and further strengthen the position of our Buffalo television and digital operations. Nexstar’s strong commitment to superior local content production and service combined with its scalable diversified marketing solutions will yield distinct competitive advantages for our clients. I look forward to working together with the exceptional teams at WIVB-TV, WNLO-TV and WIVB.com as we continue to build upon the foundation of our client service excellence across our multi-distribution marketing solutions platform. My wife and I are excited to move to Western New York and immerse ourselves in the rich history of the Buffalo community.”

Mr. Mancuso is a graduate of The University of Notre Dame and earned an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He has served as Chairman of the Board of both the Illinois and Tennessee Association of Broadcasters and served as a member of the Ohio Association of Broadcasters. He is a graduate of Leadership Cleveland and served as board member of Broadcast Advertising Club of Chicago.

Mr. Mancuso and his wife Teresa will be immediately relocating to Buffalo.