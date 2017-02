ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man is facing charges after an alleged attack on a co-worker.

Police say Robert Wozniak, 58, turned himself in. He is accused of beating up a man he works with Monday morning on E. Quaker St.

Authorities say the victim tried to avoid a fight. He suffered injuries to his eye, neck and shoulders.

Wozniak was charged with assault and criminal mischief.