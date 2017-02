TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y (WIVB) — DEA agents and police from Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda were investigating a home on Niagara Falls Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities went to the home, which is in the Town of Tonawanda, to execute a search warrant for a “drug-related operation,” they say.

It is not clear if anyone has been arrested, or if anything has been seized.