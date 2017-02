BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side Tuesday night.

Buffalo Police responded to the shooting around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Roma Avenue. Officers say a man in his 20’s was dead at the scene.

Buffalo Police respond to a apparent shooting in alley between Edison and Roma. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/4ypdZTOqOD — Joshua Roy (@newsphotog19) February 21, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police tipline at 716-847-2255.