SEPTA investigates accident involving out-of-service trains

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
train

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials are on the scene of an accident involving two out-of-service commuter trains in Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority SEPTA says the Market-Frankford Line trains were travelling near the 69th Street Transportation Center when the accident occurred Tuesday morning.

Television news footage shows several cars have derailed and one is tipped over at a 45-degree angle.

There is no word on injuries, but the trains were not carrying passengers.

SEPTA is operating shuttle buses between 69th Street Transportation Center and 63rd Street Station.

