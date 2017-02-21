State to consider other locations for lodge after outcry over Goat Island

Related Coverage More than 500 people sign petition against building a lodge on Goat Island

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition opposing a plan to build a lodge on Goat Island. The Governor’s office responded on Tuesday night, reaching out the Niagara Falls City Council Member Kristen Grandinetti.

“This tells us they were listening to us they did hear us,” she said.

For more than an hour, residents spoke out against the project at the Council meeting. Speakers said ,”A lodge on Goat Island is just ridiculous”, “it is a bad idea”, and “ this lodge is absolutely terrible.”

City Council Members Grandinetti, Ezra Scott Jr., Kenny Tompkins and Andrew Touma drafted a resolution opposing the plan. It called on Governor Cuomo to redirect the money he wants to spend on a lodge and instead put it towards economic development within the city.

The resolution also said, “…there is no justification for further commercialization to be in competition with the City of Niagara Falls.”

Governor Cuomo said last month he wants Empire State Development to put out a request for proposals to build the lodge. He said building the lodge, and creating other recreational activities, will help the American side of the Falls compete better with the Canadian side.

“But if we encapsulate them on Goat Island like we did with the casino, it’s not going to benefit the city at all so we let them know we absolutely will not stand for it,” said Grandinetti.

She got a message from the Governor’s office during the meeting, which said the state will consider other locations and will hold public meetings before sending out a request for proposals.