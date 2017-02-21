Ted’s to celebrate 90 years with 90 cent hot dogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ted’s Hot Dogs restaurants will be holding a customer appreciation day on Wednesday to celebrate 90 years of operation.

Customers can get regular hot dogs for just 90 cents to celebrate the milestone. There will be no purchase limit on the hot dogs, which normally sell for $2.95.

Nine decades ago near the Peace Bridge, Theodore “Ted” Spiro Liaros, a Greek immigrant, started to sell hot dogs from a shack.

Nine Ted’s locations can be found in western New York and another one is in Arizona.

