Woman pleads guilty to vehicular assault after striking 3 kids

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman admitted to vehicular assault after a car crash injured three kids.

In July of last year, Amber Miller, 24, was impaired by a depressant while driving on Central Blvd. in Cheektowaga.

While driving, she crossed over to the other side of the road and hit three children. A 12-year-old, Devon Mills, was seriously injured. He is still recovering from a brain bleed.

Timothy Clontz, 15, and Kendrik Hampton, 12, were the other two children who were injured.

Prosecutors say Miller left the scene and then came back about 12 minutes later.

When sentenced on May 10, Miller could spend up to four years in jail