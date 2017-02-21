ZZ Top to kick off Artpark’s Tuesday in the Park series

By Published: Updated:
Billy Gibbons
In this Nov. 2, 2015 photo, ZZ Top member Billy Gibbons poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four concerts at Artpark were announced on Tuesday morning.

ZZ Top will be the Tuesday in the Park season opener on June 6. Tickets for that show cost $17 for general admission.

Three other concerts were announced. They are:

  • Brit Floyd – July 18
  • Blondie, along with Garbage – July 25
  • Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson – Aug. 22

General admission for those three concerts costs $12. During the week of a concert, ticket prices increase by five dollars.

A limited number of “front of stage” and reserved seating tickets will be available. Season packages will go on sale for either $125 or $305.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at artpark.com, tickets.com, by calling 1-888-223-6000 or by going to the Artpark Box Office at 450 South 4th St. in Lewiston.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s