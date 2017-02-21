ZZ Top to kick off Artpark’s Tuesday in the Park series

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four concerts at Artpark were announced on Tuesday morning.

ZZ Top will be the Tuesday in the Park season opener on June 6. Tickets for that show cost $17 for general admission.

Three other concerts were announced. They are:

Brit Floyd – July 18

Blondie, along with Garbage – July 25

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson – Aug. 22

General admission for those three concerts costs $12. During the week of a concert, ticket prices increase by five dollars.

A limited number of “front of stage” and reserved seating tickets will be available. Season packages will go on sale for either $125 or $305.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at artpark.com, tickets.com, by calling 1-888-223-6000 or by going to the Artpark Box Office at 450 South 4th St. in Lewiston.