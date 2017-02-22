6,000 New Yorkers drive for Uber out of state

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Uber

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Uber says nearly 6,000 New York state residents regularly leave the state to drive for the ride-hailing company elsewhere because Uber cannot operate outside of the New York City area.

The company released the number Wednesday, saying it supports their call to expand into upstate cities like Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and Buffalo.

Uber says the drivers regularly leave their homes in New York to earn money driving in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Lawmakers are currently considering proposals to lift the ban that limits Uber and other ride-hailing services such as Lyft from operating outside of the city.

Taxi cab owners oppose the expansion, which they say would devastate their industry and give ride-hailing services an unfair advantage.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s