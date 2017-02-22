6,000 New Yorkers drive for Uber out of state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Uber says nearly 6,000 New York state residents regularly leave the state to drive for the ride-hailing company elsewhere because Uber cannot operate outside of the New York City area.
The company released the number Wednesday, saying it supports their call to expand into upstate cities like Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and Buffalo.
Uber says the drivers regularly leave their homes in New York to earn money driving in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey.
Lawmakers are currently considering proposals to lift the ban that limits Uber and other ride-hailing services such as Lyft from operating outside of the city.
Taxi cab owners oppose the expansion, which they say would devastate their industry and give ride-hailing services an unfair advantage.