Black veteran receives long awaited WWII honors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- More than 70 years later, a Buffalo veteran finally received credit for his military service during World War II.

George Watts, who is in his 90s, was presented with six medals Wednesday by Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Brian Higgins.

Watts, an African American, was treated as a second-class citizen in the Army. Like most soldiers of color during that time, he was placed in a segregated unit and denied many recognition granted to white servicemen.

During a special ceremony, Watts was presented with the following medals:

American Campaign Medal: awarded to military personnel within the American Theater between Dec. 1941-Mar. 1946

Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal: awarded to those who served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater from 1941-1945

Philippine Liberation Ribbon: awarded to service-members who participated in the liberation of the Philippine Islands between Oct. 1944-Sept. 1945

World War II Victory Medal: awarded to all military personnel for service between Dec. 1941-Dec. 1946

Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII: awarded to military personnel who served honorably during WWII

Expert Badge and Carbine Bar: awarded to military personnel upon completion of a weapons qualification course

Watts was drafted and served in the Army from 1943-1946. He was stationed in Manila, Philippines during the war, and was spared fighting on the front lines.

“This is 70 years too late. This is righting a historic wrong” said Higgins during the presentation.

Watts was joined by wife and daughter at the ceremony, which took place at the Buffalo Fire Department Engine 36/Ladder 13 on Hertel Avenue.