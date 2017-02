CONESUS LAKE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — After two snowmobilers went missing on Conesus Lake just over a week ago, the Livingston County Sheriff’s rescue team located the bodies of Jason Fluet and Christopher Copeland Wednesday.

Jason Fluet and Christopher Copeland had been missing since February 11.

Jason’s body was recovered early Wednesday afternoon, and Christopher’s body was recovered later that day.

Family members have been notified.