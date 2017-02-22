Classic neon tango dancers sign restored

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Workers at NAS sign company on Elmwood spent part of 2016 restoring an iconic sign with 3 tango dancers.

“It was a matter of pulling all the neon back off of it. We had all new neon made up for it and then put it back on again changed what transformers needed to be changed that powers it,” said Greg Engel, NAS Sign Company Main Fabricator.

The neon tango dancers were a mainstay on Elmwood for more than 35 years. The sign was installed at Bidwell Parkway and Elmwood back in 1981. But it eventually fell into disrepair and was taken down in 2015 to be refurbished. That’s where NAS Sign Company comes in.

“We completely reconditioned the sign. They wanted to keep it true to it’s form, they wanted it to remain neon they didn’t want to change it over to LED,” said Paul Strada, NAS Sign Company Owner.

Reconditioning the 12 foot tall sign cost 38 thousand dollars. It’s completely restored, now the city is just trying to figure out where to put it.

Paul Strada says it going back to it’s long-time home is a possibility.

“There’s some proposed development going on in that area there, Ciminelli Development is proposing a new apartment building there and they want to include the neon tango dancers in their proposal,” said Strada.

At this point it’s not a done deal just yet. But Paul, like many others, would like to see it return to it’s original spot.

“It describes Elmwood Avenue you know Elmwood is tacos to caviar you know it’s everything in between,” said Strada.

Buffalo State’s Burchfield Penny Art Center also expressed interest in the neon tango dancers, but the sign location is still up for negotiation at this point.