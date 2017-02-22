Crisis Services changing the way police officers respond to mental illness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mental healthcare issues are a growing concern for law enforcement.

Local police departments are encouraged to call Crisis Services whenever they’re dealing with mental illness. But since police usually respond first, experts want them to know the signs and symptoms before a situation worsens.

Crisis Services is changing the way police officers respond to mental illness.

Back in December, a Facebook Live video went viral. It showed a Buffalo Police officer getting into his police cruiser, backing up and running over a person that official say was mentally ill.

Experts say 10 years ago they weren’t training officers on how to respond to mental illness.

“Over the course of the last three years our numbers have increased from police,” said Kristin Adduci, Crisis Services Intervention Coordinator.

Crisis Services says about 15 percent of their emergency calls come from police.

“When they’re in crisis, people are conditioned to just call 911 and law enforcement are the first to respond,” said Adduci.

About 30 Buffalo Police officers will undergo training next week. It’s 32 hours in the classroom and a mandatory ride along with the mobile outreach team. The goal is to train about 35 percent of the department.

“It’s important that they understand mental illness, understand what the signs and symptoms are, but also to be able to get the person help. Often times people are hauled right off to the hospital when they don’t need to necessarily go,” said Adduci.

Buffalo Police told News 4 that officers do receive mental illness training at the academy as well.