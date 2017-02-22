DEC plans to install dozens of wells near Bethlehem coke ovens

former Bethlehem Steel site

LACKAWANNA, NY (WIVB)  New York State environmental leaders have plans to clean up groundwater in the Southtowns.

The site, which is now owned by Tecumseh Redevelopment, has been around for more than 100 years.

Manufacturing coke from coal contaminated groundwater in a 27-acre area that runs along the western portion of the ship canal.

Stan Radon tells News 4’s Jenn Schanz that the massive fire at the old Bethlehem Steel site, which occurred about a mile Southeast of the canal, has not impacted groundwater on site, or this recent proposal.  Several clean-up actions have been taken on since 2005.  This recent one would add severl dozen new wells next to the coke ovens.  Their purpose would be collect dirty water, pumpi it out, and send it to a facility to be treated.

“It pumps out the ground water 24-7”, according to  Department of Environmental Conservation rep Stan Radon. “Then it will go via pipeline to a brand new treatment plant, treat the water with several different processes to have the water reinjected into the ground.”

The DEC will hold a public meeting on March 8th and accept public comment until March 31st.

 

 

 

 

