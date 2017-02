BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) It’s a great day if your kids off school to take them on a field trip to the Buffalo Botanical Gardens

Today is Kids Day and members and kids 12 and under are free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop by the Wegmans Family Garden to join in some fun activities and meet some of the amazing plants that grow there!

Another bonus to look forward to – the gardens will be bursting with Orchids at their annual winter Orchid Show starting Saturday, February 25.