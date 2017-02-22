HS Hockey: Will North and Lancaster Advance to Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville North is headed back to the Section VI Division I final for the fourth straight season.

The defending champion Spartans beat Niagara Falls 5-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal. Griffin Green scored three times for the Spartans, who will take on Lancaster Monday night at KeyBank Center for the title.

The Legends are headed for their first finals appearance following a 3-1 win over Niagara Wheatfield. Mike Shaver, Jeff Coons and Chris Blachowski scored goals for Lancaster.