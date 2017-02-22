HS Hockey: Will North and Lancaster Advance to Finals

By Published: Updated:
tonight-hockey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville North is headed back to the Section VI Division I final for the fourth straight season.

The defending champion Spartans beat Niagara Falls 5-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal. Griffin Green scored three times for the Spartans, who will take on Lancaster Monday night at KeyBank Center for the title.

The Legends are headed for their first finals appearance following a 3-1 win over Niagara Wheatfield. Mike Shaver, Jeff Coons and Chris Blachowski scored goals for Lancaster.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s