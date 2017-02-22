Mother of scalded toddler speaks out

Related Coverage Case of badly burned toddler goes to grand jury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Sporting a cape and flexing her muscles, 2-year-old Leah Lee is a superhero.

It’s hard to believe seven months ago, she suffered second and third degree burns. The child was reportedly being given a bath by her step mother, Natajua Lee, when the incident occurred in July.

“I just wanted to cry. I didn’t want anybody around me, I just wanted to be there with my daughter. It was just like how could this happen?” said the toddler’s mother, Indaysha Chambers.

Chambers thinks her daughter was burned on purpose.

She said Leah’s stepmom changed her story about what happened. Medical records provided to News 4 show discrepancies in what was reported to doctors, versus their medical opinion of what caused the burns.

Lee was arrested and charged with second degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child in mid-February. Tuesday, she waived her felony hearing before Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee. The case now heads to a grand jury.

Chambers is optimistic.

“I want to know the truth, I want to give everybody else the truth.”

She said her daughter told her what happened. It’s something she’d hoped the child would have the chance to say before Judge Johnson-Lee.

“I wanted her to testify. Because she talks and she speaks for herself,” Chambers said of the 2-year-old.

Leah didn’t testify in court. Chambers told News 4 while the toddler is full of energy and all smiles, the emotional impact of her injury is still there.

“She wakes up every night at 2 o’clock in the morning screaming.”

Chambers said bath-time continues to be a struggle.

The physical scars of that incident also remain; scars along Leah’s back, and a spot on her head where she can no longer grow hair.

Lee’s father was present in court Tuesday but would not speak to News 4 about the case.