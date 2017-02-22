NYS clearing backlog of DWI lab cases

Associated Press Published: Updated:
dwi_checkpoint_crackdown_hero

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is making progress on a backlog at the state crime lab relating to evidence in impaired driving cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that investments in new equipment and the hiring of additional lab technicians has helped the state cut the backlog almost in half in two years.

The State Police Forensic Investigation Center in Albany and three regional laboratories are responsible for testing blood and urine samples in cases in which motorists are believed to be drunk or on drugs.

The longstanding backlog was slowing down cases. The investments in new staff and better lab equipment have reduced the median turnaround time for cases from 87 days to 64 days.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s