NYS clearing backlog of DWI lab cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is making progress on a backlog at the state crime lab relating to evidence in impaired driving cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that investments in new equipment and the hiring of additional lab technicians has helped the state cut the backlog almost in half in two years.

The State Police Forensic Investigation Center in Albany and three regional laboratories are responsible for testing blood and urine samples in cases in which motorists are believed to be drunk or on drugs.

The longstanding backlog was slowing down cases. The investments in new staff and better lab equipment have reduced the median turnaround time for cases from 87 days to 64 days.