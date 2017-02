BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – It’s a perfect day for a warm weather favorite – hot dogs.

And if you’re a fan of Ted’s Hot Dogs – get in line! You can get a special treat today.

The Western New York favorite is celebrating its 90th birthday by selling 90-cent hot dogs.

This is going on at all of its locations- all day long.

Ted’s first opened a hot dog shack near the Peace Bridge in 1927!